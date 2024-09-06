Heaps of best wishes, greetings as Mushtaq Ahmed's daughter ties the knot

Friends, family members graced the ceremony

Published On: Fri, 06 Sep 2024 03:50:16 PKT

(Web Desk) – Former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter has tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, which was attended by close family members and some friends.

The photographer of the event has shared the photos of Habiba’s wedding on Instagram, showing her donning a golden dress on her big day.

Her husband can be seen white colour Kameez Shalwar with a waistcoat.

Cricket legend Waqar Younis, his family members and other prominent figures from the cricket world attended the simple yet graceful ceremony.

As the photos were shared, fans and friends took to the platform to congratulate the couple and their families.

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed’s wife, and several others also extended the congratulations.