Kamala Harris with Beyoncé? Yes, but the star singer was only heard through loudspeakers

“If she’s not, they better come up with something,” said NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie.

Published On: Sat, 24 Aug 2024 13:25:23 PKT

Kamala Harris introduced herself to the country she hopes to lead in the climactic moment of the Democratic national convention on Thursday — and despite chatter about potential mystery guests, Beyoncé's only appearance was over the loudspeakers.

In the end, it was the most traditional of convention moments coming through television screens: the candidate, her running mate and their families bathed in the cheers of supporters, with balloons floating from the rafters.

There had been an anticipatory mood as the night took shape, and it wasn’t just for Harris. For days, there were rumors of an appearance by mega-stars Taylor Swift or Beyoncé, whose song “Freedom” has been adopted by the vice president as a campaign theme.

Trump, meanwhile, kept up a running commentary on his Truth Social account as she spoke. “A lot of talk about childhood, we’ve got to get to the Border, Inflation and Crime!” he wrote.

