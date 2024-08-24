See George Clooney's memorable moments at Venice Film Festival as actor prepares to return

It won’t be the first time Clooney and Pitt have graced the festival’s red carpet together

No Hollywood star seems as intrinsically tied to Venice as George Clooney.

Twenty-six years ago he attended his first Venice Film Festival with the instant classic “Out of Sight”; 19 years ago, it’s where he debuted his sophomore film, “Good Night, and Good Luck,” which earned him his first best director nomination; and 10 years ago, it’s where he exchanged vows with then Amal Alamuddin, at the Aman Venice, a five-star hotel perched alongside the Grand Canal.

Venice is a city that he, like many, thinks is one of the most beautiful in the world. Unlike most people, he also owns 15-bedroom villa a few hours away on Lake Como that famously co-starred in “Ocean’s Twelve.”

Though he’s never all that far away from Venice, or the city’s namesake film festival, it might come as a surprise that Clooney hasn’t had a film debut there in seven years. But that clock resets next week as he returns with “Wolfs,” the Jon Watts-directed heist thriller that reunites him with Brad Pitt.

It won’t be the first time Clooney and Pitt have graced the festival’s red carpet together, either. In anticipation of his big return, here are some of Clooney’s most memorable Venice moments.

