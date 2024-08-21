All is not well with Wahaj Ali's marriage?

Social media users have noticed a decline in the couple’s online interactions

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Speculations are rife that something is wrong with the marriage of Wahaj Ali and Sana Farooq as the couple are not so active in showing their appearance on social media as they used to be in the past, making the situation worse when Wahaj had unfollowed and then refollowed his wife on Instagram.

Wahaj has been married to Sana Farooq since March 3, 2016. The couple, who welcomed their daughter Amirah Ali a year later, were once known for their frequent public appearances and affectionate social media posts.

Social media users have noticed a decline in the couple’s online interactions, sparking speculation about the state of their relationship.

A viral Reddit post that was posted a few days ago claims that Wahaj and Sana have been living separately for months now, with their daughter Amirah splitting her time between them.

It is also being speculated that Wahaj Ali and Sana have been facing issues since 2022.

However, some of the Wahaj fans are slamming the Reddit users and are urging them to stop spreading such gossips on someone’s personal life.

As of now, neither Wahaj Ali nor his representatives have commented on these rumours, leaving fans and the media in suspense about the true state of his personal life.

Wahaj Ali, a celebrated name in the Pakistani entertainment industry, continues to ride high on the success of his recent dramas like Tere Bin, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, and Mein.

His popularity was further cemented when he and co-star Yumna Zaidi were brought back together for a new season of Tere Bin, much to the delight of fans.