Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's son steps into showbiz with soundtrack in drama 'Bismil'

Fans are excited to see him in showbiz industry

Wed, 21 Aug 2024 05:09:59 PKT

(Web Desk) - Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’ son Shahzaman Ali Khan has stepped into the world of showbiz with his original soundtrack for the upcoming drama serial Bismil.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s fans are excited to see his son in drama industry, expressing best wishes for his success and wellbeing.

They are proud of seeing him taking up his father’s legacy.

Fans loved his strong vocals and melodious voice.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a super famous and talented Pakistani classical, ghazal and qawali singer who is known internationally because of his super hit songs and Qawalis.

His song Zaroori Tha has crossed one billion views. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is also known for his playback singing in blockbuster dramas and films including Mere Paas Tum Ho, Khaani, End E Wafa and others.

People love his amazing melodies and unforgettable songs.

