The Legend of Maula Jatt set to release in India next month

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 20 Aug 2024 21:57:47 PKT

(Web Desk) - After winning huge praise for its massive success in cinemas across the world, 'the Legend of Maula Jutt' is all set to release in India next month.

An Indian entertainment website has reported that actor Fawad Khan's mega-hit film would be released in India on September 20, an Indian news outlet reported.

According to the report, sources suggest that The Legend of Maula Jatt might be released in India by ZEE Studios.

The movie was released in Pakistan in 2022 and set a record for any Pakistani movie by getting immense success.