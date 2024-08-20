'I wish I was allowed murders': Zara Noor Abbas enraged over woman's harassment

Entertainment Entertainment 'I wish I was allowed murders': Zara Noor Abbas enraged over woman's harassment

'I wish I was allowed murders': Zara Noor Abbas enraged over over woman's harassment

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 20 Aug 2024 21:46:02 PKT

(Web Desk) - Pakistani actor Zara Noor Abbas has expressed her anger after a woman in Karachi became the victim of harassment.

She took to Instagram to share the footage of the incident and stated, "Another generation of harassers is being nurtured on motorcycles."

In the video, a man on a motorcycle is seen harassing a woman walking down the street during the day.

She also mentioned the impact of such actions on children, writing, "Children are like puppets; they imitate what they see, and this man on the bike is setting an example for the child with him."

Her exasperation peaked here, "I wish I had the right to kill."

Other celebrities including Sajal Aly have also condemned the incident.