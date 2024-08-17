A.R. Rahman wins seventh national award for music

A.R. Rahman has become the most awarded music director in India

Sat, 17 Aug 2024 14:49:39 PKT

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Renowned Indian singer, music director, and lyricist A.R. Rahman has won the National Award for music for the seventh time. The announcement for the 70th National Film Awards, recognising films released in 2022, was made on August 16.

A.R. Rahman was honoured with the award for the Best Music Director (Background Score) for his work on Mani Ratnam's Tamil film "Ponniyin Selvan Part 1," which was a major hit in 2022.

Following this win, Rahman has become the most awarded music director in India, surpassing other notable figures in the field.

The second place goes to Ilaiyaraaja, who has won the National Award five times, with his last award in 2015 for the Tamil film "Tharai Thappattai."

Vishal Bhardwaj holds the third position for his contributions to Hindi cinema.