Aima Baig suffers mild heart attack

The singer attributed the heart attack to mental stress

Published On: Thu, 15 Aug 2024 04:22:19 PKT

(Web Desk) - Singer Aima Baig has confirmed that she recently suffered a minor heart attack, shedding light on the incident through her social media.

Taking to Instagram, Aima Baig shared that she experienced chest pain and was subsequently rushed to the hospital, where doctors revealed that she had suffered a mild heart attack.

She posted a photo from her hospital bed, showing ECG points attached to her body.

The singer attributed the heart attack to mental stress, lack of sleep, and general restlessness. She also mentioned that excessive travel, insomnia, and constant fatigue were significant contributing factors.

In her post, Aima emphasised the importance of prioritising one's health, stating that this incident has made her realise that health should always come first.

While she didn’t specify the exact timing of the heart attack, she did mention that she is now focusing on her recovery, opting for complete rest and taking all necessary precautions.