Death anniversary of pop icon Nazia Hassan being observed today

Entertainment Entertainment Death anniversary of pop icon Nazia Hassan being observed today

Song ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ propelled her to international fame

Follow on Published On: Tue, 13 Aug 2024 07:21:29 PKT

(Web Desk) – Twenty-four years have passed since the demise of legendry pop singer Nazia Hassan. Her fans are observing her 24th death anniversary on Tuesday (today).

Iconic pop singer Nazia Hassan’s journey in the music industry began at the tender age of 10 with the song “Aap Jaisa Koi,” which propelled her to international fame.

Born on April 3, 1965, she rose to prominence through the widely popular Pakistan Television programme Sung Sung, becoming a household name during the late 80s.

Her untimely demise on August 13, a day before Independence Day, left the nation in grief and sorrow.

Nazia received numerous national and international accolades, including Pakistan’s highest civil award, the Pride of Performance.

In 1980, Nazia made her singing debut with “Aap Jaisa Koi.” Her first album, Disco Deewane, released in 1981, became the best-selling Asian pop album of its time, reaching audiences in 14 countries.

The iconic “Disco Deewane” became an anthem for the youth and was so groundbreaking that it even inspired a segment in Karan Johar’s 2012 film, Student of The Year.

At the age of 15, Nazia Hassan became the first Pakistani singer to win an Indian Filmfare award in 1980.

Nazia Hassan succumbed to lung cancer at the age of 35 in London on August 13, 2000, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations.