Who performed at the Olympic closing ceremony, Snoop, Dr. Dre, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers

Entertainment Entertainment Who performed at the Olympic closing ceremony, Snoop, Dr. Dre, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers

Billie Eilish performed “Birds of a Feather” from her third studio album “Hit Me Hard and Soft.”

Follow on Published On: Mon, 12 Aug 2024 08:40:20 PKT

PARIS (AP) — Paris has closed out two and a half extraordinary weeks of Olympic sports and emotion with a star-studded show in France’s national stadium and from Long Beach in Southern California. The French capital has handed over hosting duties for the Summer Games to the next city in line: Los Angeles in 2028.

Snoop, Dr. Dre, Billie Eilish & Red Hot

Snoop Dogg, who’s brought his star appeal to the Paris Olympics with multiple appearances on NBC, kept his momentum going in a pre-taped show from his native California. After he performed “Drop It Like Its Hot,” the rapper brought out Dr. Dre as they rapped their classic “The Next Episode” in Long Beach, California.

Billie Eilish performed “Birds of a Feather” from her third studio album “Hit Me Hard and Soft.” Red Hot Chili Peppers performed the 2003 jam “Can’t Stop.”

Tom Cruise makes grand entrance

Like his many “Mission: Impossible” stunts, Tom Cruise dropped from the top of Stade de France while H.E.R. played her guitar. He rode a motorcycle through the audience as H.E.R. played her guitar. In a prerecorded sequence, he went through Paris before heading into a plane the parachuting into in a farmland.

H.E.R. sings U.S. national anthem

With a guitar in hand, H.E.R. sang the U.S. national anthem while Simone Biles and Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass stood behind her. She played on her custom-built Stratocaster during the Paris handover to Los Angeles.

Other music acts

1. If you miss who performed during closing ceremony, we’re here to help. Parisian singer-model Yseult closed out the show sang the rendition of Frank Sinatra’s classic “My Way,” which derives from the French song “Comme d’habitude,” composed by Jacques Revaux and Claude François.

2. French band Phoenix’s performing so electrifying that some athletes couldn’t keep off the stage. Security tried to corral Olympians off the stage. The Grammy-winning band performed “Lisztomania” and “If I Ever Feel Better.” Ezra Koenig played the song “Tonight.”

