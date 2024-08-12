Shah Rukh gets lifetime achievement award at Locarno Film Festival

Cinema has been most profound, influential artistic medium of our age

(Web Desk) - Star Shah Rukh Khan added another achievement to his illustrious career. On August 10, he became the first Indian personality to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award, the so-called Pardo alla Carriera, or Career Leopard at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival.

He wore a sleek black blazer and matching trousers for the event. The main highlight was his speech, which drew constant cheers from the audience. According to Variety, Khan began by acknowledging the warm reception he received.

"Thank you all for welcoming me with such wide arms - wider than the ones I do on screen," he quipped, referencing his famous open-armed pose.

He went on to praise the festival's location.

"It's a very beautiful, very cultural, very artistic, and extremely hot city of Locarno," he remarked, adding with a grin, "So many people stuffed up in a little square and so hot. It's just like being home in India."

Khan then shared his thoughts on cinema.

"I truly believe cinema has been the most profound and influential artistic medium of our age. I've had the privilege of being part of this for many years, and this journey has taught me a few lessons," he added.

The actor emphasised the universal nature of art and filmmaking, stating, "Art is the act of affirming life above all. It goes beyond every man-made boundary into a space of liberation.

It need not be political. It need not be polemical. It need not sermonise. It need not intellectualise. It need not moralise."

He continued, "Art and cinema only need to say what it feels from the heart, to express its own truth. And that, to me, is the biggest creativity, honestly."

Reflecting on his 35-year career in the film industry, Khan touched on the diverse roles he has played. "I've been a villain, I've been a champ, I've been a superhero, I've been a zero, I've been a rejected fan, and I've been a very, very resilient lover."

The Jawan star concluded his speech by promising audience that he will always push his boundaries.

"With the promise that awards like this encourage me to keep on trying to embody all the facets of life, to embody all the emotions, and to try to give that one more take, one more shot, one more emotion, and hopefully a little bit of love, so that all of you feel a little joyful," he said.

As part of the Locarno tribute, the festival is also screening Khan's 2002 hit Devdas.