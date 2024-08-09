Showbiz stars heap praise on Arshad Nadeem for winning gold in Paris Olympics

They said Arshad's countrymen could not be more prouder over his massive victory

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistani showbiz stars have also expressed jubilation over the success of Arshad Nadeem in the Paris Olympics.

Arshad Nadeem won gold in the Javelin and ended his country long wait for the Olympic medal.

He also broke the record for throwing the Javelin at the distance of 92.97 meters.

Not only did his monstrous throw receive massive praise from across the world but he also rewrote the record in the 118 years of Olympics.

Actors Ayeza Khan and Hania Amir extolled the Pakistani hero for his massive success while Fahd Mustafa and Sajal Ali also did the same.

Also, musician Asim Azhar and actor Mahira Khan called Arshad a hero and said the whole country could not be more prouder.

It merits mention that Arhsad's win has brought the first medal for Pakistan in the forty years.