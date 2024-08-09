Bushra Ansari says it's her moral responsibility to defend her former husband

Published On: Fri, 09 Aug 2024 19:17:13 PKT

(Web Desk) - Pakistani entertainment industry senior actor Bushra Ansari has voiced her opinion to defend her former husband Iqbal Ansari against what she called undue criticism.

She said she would defend her former husband if anyone tries to negatively speak about him saying it is her responsibility.

"I believe it's my moral responsibility to stop people from saying anything against Iqbal Ansari," Bushra stated.

"If someone tries to say something negative about him in my presence, I immediately shut it down."

She highlighted that Ansari is the father of her daughters and has always been a supportive and loving parent.

