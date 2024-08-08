Why salons are facing crunch time?

Inflation and lack of affordability have led to slump in beauty business

Thu, 08 Aug 2024

By Saleem Mubarak

Ladies salon business is in a shambles owing to soaring prices of cosmetic products and electricity.

Ayesha Jabeen, owner of a salon, told Dunya News that many women prefer to roll up their sleeves and do their own makeup at home rather than visit the salon - even for events such as wedding ceremonies.

Owing to this situation, she said, even the best salons in Faisalabad are feeling the pinch and finding it difficult to keep their heads above water when it comes to paying salaries to staff.

She asserted that the beauty industry is efficiently strengthening the national economy, and it is the responsibility of policymakers to carefully revise the tax rates.

Furthermore, she said, the high prices of electricity had also created multiple challenges for salons.

“We are walking on eggshells due to soaring energy prices which have crippled our ability to use the tools mandatory for hair treatments, styling and other tasks.”

Cosmetic Companies Struggling

Like salon owners, the cosmetic companies also are struggling to weather the storm.

Kashmala, a hair expert working for a multinational company, said even the best hair salons in Faisalabad are feeling the pinch.

For the first time in years, she said this salon had cut back on its staff and product quantity which ultimately hits sales too.

She said the company had been organising hair training sessions for the beauticians to equip themselves with modern methods for keratin, balayage, rebonding, and other hair treatments.

However, sensing the market condition, she said, the company was not taking initiative anymore.

“We have reached out to multiple beauticians so that we can kick off a training programme ahead of the upcoming marriage season in October. A majority of the beauticians plainly refused to come, citing they are unable to foot the bill.”

In the past, the situation was altogether different as beauticians had a hard time getting their seats booked, she claimed.

A Bleak Outlook for the Beauty Sector



Sumera Bilawal, who is also a beautician, said prices of all products were rocketing and customers were not ready to absorb this inflation.

“The situation will push many salon owners to the brink of disaster and force them to look for greener pastures,” she said.

She said the cosmetic industry and people attached to this sector were playing their role to strengthen the national economy and create jobs. However, nobody seems ready to lend a helping hand to ensure the sustainability of this sector, she added.

“I had been teaching a beautician course at a state-run institute where it was hard for the students to get admission because of limited seats. But these days the situation is otherwise and students are exploring other avenues,” she claimed.

She apprehends that this season beauticians would not be able to cash in on the marriage season. Women are reluctant to shell out money for self improvement owing to unbridled inflation.

From Luxury to Necessity



Ayesha Jabeen said once salons were considered a luxury but now they are a staple for women who visit the salons for threading, facial, waxing and other tasks.

But the cost of essential beauty products for skincare, hair care and makeup has gone through the roof. “This surge in prices has hit us hard and stretched our finances.”

“The salon owner cannot cut corners on product quality, which would tarnish the reputation of the business. Clients demand concessions but we are between a rock and a hard place and unable to accommodate them,” she added.

Call for Government Intervention

Malik Ahmed, a cosmetic dealer, said high taxes and import duties imposed on cosmetic products were taking a toll on their business.

“We are of the opinion that this marriage season we will not make a killing due to skyrocketing prices and customers’ reluctance to bite the bullet.”

“We know that Pakistan needs money but it should not come at the expense of businesses. The policymakers must devise strategies that can save their business and fetch much-needed funds, he suggested.