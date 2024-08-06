Sanjay Dutt dropped from Son of Sardar sequel due to UK visa rejection

Updated On: Tue, 06 Aug 2024 18:02:17 PKT

(Web Desk) – Nearly after a decade of its release, Bollywood movie Son of Sardar’s sequel is about to be kick-started in which senior actor Sanjay Dutt has not been included.

The shooting of the movie has begun in Scotland according to the Indian media reports.

It has been highlighted that Dutt was the preferred choice for the movie but his due to his some visa issues, he would not be a part of the movie.

Some reports have maintained that his request for Britain visa was denied due to his incarceration in 1993.

