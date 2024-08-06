John Cena expresses admiration for Shah Rukh Khan

Says SRK has surely left an everlasting impact on him

(Web Desk) – Recently, 16-time WWE champion and Hollywood actor John Cena expressed his admiration for ‘King Khan’.

Cena, who will be seen in Prime Video’s ‘Jackpot’ film, minutely explained how Shah Rukh inspired him in his life.

He also shared that he was “starstruck” and “emotional” when he met him in person.

“He (Shah Rukh) did a Ted Talk that found me at the right time in my life and his words were beyond inspirational to me.

They helped orchestrate a change in my life. And since that change, I’ve been able to recognize all the jackpots that I’ve been given and been grateful and work hard to make sure I don’t waste them,” Cena said.

The recent meeting with SRK has surely left an everlasting impact on Cena as he recalled, “It was just such an emotional moment to be able to shake a person’s hand that affects your life so drastically and tell them specifically what they did.

He was amazing. He couldn’t have been more empathetic and kind and sharing. It really was wonderful. It was wonderful. I was awestruck, starstruck. It was fantastic.”

This is not the first time when Cena flaunted his love for SRK. Back in February 2024, a video went viral in which the ‘Fast and Furious’ actor sang ‘Bholi Si Surat’ song from Shah Rukh’s film ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’.