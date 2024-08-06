Mathira says marriage aspect of life, not sole purpose

Stresses focus on making career

Published On: Tue, 06 Aug 2024 05:05:08 PKT

(Web Desk) - Famed celebrity Mathira in an interview has expressed her views on marriage, saying marriage is an aspect of life, not the sole purpose.

“If you don’t get married, you won’t die. The aim of life in our society today is one-to-three and just marriage in which both the boy and the girl are equal participants,” she said.

According to Mathira, a man needs to make his own career before marriage because he brings someone’s daughter to his home, so especially men should have at least their own home, business, and financial stability before marriage. So he should be able to take care of the coming girl.

In a recent interview, Mathira explained that a single mother has to play both parental roles, often developing traits considered masculine.

She noted that while society may label such women as “rude,” they are simply becoming stronger to handle their responsibilities.

Mathira highlighted the unfair criticism single mothers face despite their efforts to manage households successfully.

She concluded by saying that being a single mother is incredibly challenging. Many women struggle to balance the roles of both mother and father, which can impact their ability to excel in either role.