Honey trap case: Khalilur Rehman changes lawyer

Entertainment Entertainment Honey trap case: Khalilur Rehman changes lawyer

New advocate appears in court today against main suspect’s bail plea

Follow on Published On: Tue, 06 Aug 2024 01:11:12 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Eminent playwright Khalilur Rehman has changed his lawyer to fight a honey trap case in a court of law.

His new lawyer Balakh Sher Khosa will appear in court on behalf of the director and the writer.

He will argue in the court against the bail petition of main suspect in the case, Amina Arooj, on Tuesday (today).

Earlier, Advocate Mudasar Chaudhry was his lawyer in the case.

Read More: Kidnappers made explicit video to blackmail me: Khalilur Rehman Qamar

Khalilur Rehman was honey trapped by a gang of thugs, who kidnapped and deprived him of cash and other valuables when he went to see a woman on her call.