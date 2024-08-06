Rabeeca Khan embarks on Umrah sojourn

She shares adorable pictures of performing Umrah

Published On: Tue, 06 Aug 2024 04:13:10 PKT

(Web Desk) - Talented Pakistani social media influencer and singer Rabeeca Khan has embarked on spiritual sojourn and has shared pictures of performing Umrah.

Rabeeca Khan was in Saudi Arabia for an event. After attending the event as a guest, Rabeeca Khan also performed Umrah.

She went to Saudi Arabia along with her father and brother. Rabeeca Khan shared heartwarming pictures from her Umrah trip.

She also got emotional in Khana Kaaba. It was the moment of happiness for her to perform Umrah with family. Here are the adorable pictures from Rabeeca’s spiritual journey.

She is a famous, young and talented Pakistani social media influencer and singer. She has boasts an amazing following on all social media platforms including Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

She has 5.8 million followers on Instagram, 10.3 million followers on TikTok, and 2.63 million subscribers on YouTube.

Rabeeca Khan is admired by millions of fans because of her unique digital content creation and her lip sync videos. Rabeeca Khan is the daughter of the popular Pakistani comedian Kashif Khan.

