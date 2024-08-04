Bilawal Bhutto, nephew Mir Hakim glimpse earns best wishes

The duo grabs social media's attention

(Web Desk) – A video showing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari guiding his nephew on a sketch book is doing rounds on social media, garnering attention from netizens, who expressed good wishes for the duo.

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari shared a heartwarming moment between her brother Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and her son, Mir Hakim Mehmood Chaudhry.

In an adorable Instagram reel, Bilawal is seen spending quality time with his nephew, with whom he shares a special bond.

Sitting together at a table, the young politician participated in a creative activity with the little one, colouring scribbles on paper.

The caption of the heartwarming Instagram reel, posted on Bakhtawar and Hakim's Instagram accounts, read "Mamu [uncle] and Mir Hakim."

Hakim was born to Bakhtawar, the eldest child of President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, on October 10, 2021.

A year later, on October 5, 2022, Bakhtawar welcomed her second baby boy.

Hakim holds a special place in his uncle Bilawal's heart. The former foreign minister has shown his affection for Hakim by sharing pictures with him since his birth.

One photo, shared a few months after Hakim's arrival, captured Bilawal lovingly holding the newborn and gazing at him tenderly. The picture, captioned "my heart," was widely adored by his admirers.

In 2022, the former foreign minister gave a glimpse into his Eid day spent with his nephew. The Bhutto family celebrated Eidul Fitr together that year in Dubai.