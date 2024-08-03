ATC adjourns bail application hearing in honey-trap case

The case of honey-trapping was heard by the Judge Arshad Javed

Sat, 03 Aug 2024 15:00:07 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore has adjourned the hearing on the bail application of the accused Amina Urooj in the honey-trap and demanding ransom of famous writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar case, till August 6.

In the ATC Lahore, the case of honey-trapping Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar and asking for ransom was heard by the Judge Arshad Javed, and Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar appeared in the court.

During the hearing, Qamar took the position that I came to know only yesterday that the accused has applied for bail.

He urged the court to give him time to appoint a lawyer.

Later, the court accepted the plea of the plaintiff and postponed the further hearing of the case till August 6.