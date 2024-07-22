Police arrest accused involved in kidnapping of playwright Khalilur Rehman

Mon, 22 Jul 2024 18:36:37 PKT

(Web Desk) - The Lahore police have arrested the culprits involved in the kidnapping of famed playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

A day earlier, the writer had lodged a complaint against his abductors and requested the law enforcement officials for help.

The police took immediate action and the accused were traced within hours.

Among the arrested are Amina Urooj, Mamnoon Haider, Zeeshan Qayyum, Javed Iqbal, Tanveer Ahmed, Falak Sher, Qaiser Abbas, Rashid Ahmed, Mian Khan, Babar Ali, Shamail Bibi and Maryam Shahzai.

The main suspect, Amina, is a repeat criminal and has a history of committing similar crimes. Her modus operandi involved deceiving her victims by presenting herself as a British citizen, thereby gaining their trust before carrying out the robbery with her associates.

In this regard, Organized Crime Unit DIG Imran Kishor held an important press conference with the writer to inform about the details.

