Mohammed Shami speaks his heart out on marriage rumours with Sania Mirza

Entertainment Entertainment Mohammed Shami speaks his heart out on marriage rumours with Sania Mirza

He calls out those memes which put into question the respect of persons

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 21 Jul 2024 19:29:55 PKT

(Web Desk) - The news stories about Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami's marriage to tennis player Sania Mirza - which were obviously fake - have finally forced the fast bowler to speak his heart out.

A month ago, a number of posts featuring Photoshopped photographs of the sports celebrities' marriage surfaced on social media, following reports about it from various media publications.

Sania's father has already completely rejected the rumours, claiming that they never even crossed paths, much less got married.

"All of this is garbage. On June 21, Imran Mirza informed the journalists, "She hasn't even met him."

According to the renowned Indian publications including but not limited to 'Masala, Times Now, and Zoom', Sania and Shami were reportedly planning to tie the knot on August 20, 2024.

Shami said it was strange to open the phone and witness his own picture with someone he had not met even.

"I believe that memes are meant for fun, but if it is related to someone's life, then one should make memes with a lot of consideration. People share such news from unverified pages and get away," he said.

He said, "If you have the guts, then speak from the verified pages, then I will tell you."

Giving an advice to the trollers he said, "You first work hard, achieve success, raise your level and help someone only then I will believe you are a good person,” he remarked.