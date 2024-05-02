Salman Khan's house firing case accused commits suicide in jail

He hanged himself in toilet of the lock-up

Thu, 02 May 2024

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - An accused arrested in connection with firing at the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan committed suicide in police lock-up, Mumbai Police’s crime branch said on Wednesday.

The suspect was taken to hospital where he could not survive, an official said.

Deceased Anuj Thapan, 23, hanged himself inside the toilet of the lock-up using a bedsheet.

He was rushed to the state-run GT Hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment, the official said.

An accidental death report will be registered at Azad Maidan police station in south Mumbai.

Thapan was arrested from Punjab along with Sonu Kumar Bishnoi for allegedly supplying weapons to shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, who were already arrested, according to police.

