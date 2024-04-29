Atif Aslam performs at Ambanis' pre-wedding gala in London

He shares pictures with caption ‘A Night to Remember’

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Atif Aslam held audience spellbound with his beautiful voice and melodies at the pre-wedding gala of Ambanis.

Atif Aslam has shared pictures carrying a caption, 'A Night to Remember.'

It is reported that these snaps have been taken from Ambani’s pre-wedding event.

The opulent wedding festivities of the Ambani family have always been a grand affair, and this time, it was no different.

The picturesque city of London witnessed a star-studded celebration as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant prepared to embark on their journey of love and togetherness.

One of the highlights of the pre-wedding festivities was the soul-stirring performance by Pakistani singing sensation Atif Aslam.

The renowned artist took the stage at the Stoke Park Estate, captivating the audience with his powerful vocals and heartwarming melodies.

Atif Aslam shared beautiful pictures from the exclusive private concert, held in London.

It was reportedly Ambani’s pre-wedding event. Atif Aslam wrote a heartwarming caption on his photoshoot with his wife. The captions read, “A Night to Remember”

Dressed in an elegant black shirt paired with an intricately embellished ivory jacket, Atif Aslam exuded charisma and style.

The back of his jacket featured his initials, adding a personalized touch to his ensemble. His wife, Sara Bharwana, stood by his side, radiating grace and elegance in a golden gown adorned with delicate wave patterns.

Together, they epitomized royal couple goals, setting the tone for a magical evening.

