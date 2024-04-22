How nicely Atif Aslam tackles fan who interrupts him on stage

The singer is performing in Bangladesh

Published On: Mon, 22 Apr 2024 01:17:02 PKT

(Web Desk) – Atif Aslam had a calm response to a fan who hugged him midway during his concert in Bangladesh, and the internet is in admiration for his reaction.

Singer Atif Aslam was performing in a concert at Bangladesh last week, when a female fan turned up on stage and hugged him.

The singer's graceful response was captured by a fan and is now going viral on social media.

In the video, the female fan was seen embracing Atif and breaking down in tears. She refused to let go of him even as Atif tried to hold her, but ultimately he smiled and gave her a quick hug.

He then shook her hand was seen interacting with her in the middle of the concert.

She kissed his hand, and Atif smiled and bowed at her. A few moments later, the emotional fan was escorted down with the audience.