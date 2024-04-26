Veteran actors Farida Jalal, Sanjay Leela's appearance on red carpet delight fans

Entertainment Entertainment Veteran actors Farida Jalal, Sanjay Leela's appearance on red carpet delight fans

Their viral picture has sparked a wave of nostalgia

Follow on Published On: Fri, 26 Apr 2024 04:04:22 PKT

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Veteran actress Farida Jalal has made a return to the spotlight after a while, capturing the hearts of fans as she graced the red carpet at the grand premiere of “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” in Mumbai.

This highly anticipated event brought together the cast and crew of the upcoming show, along with a host of celebrities from the entertainment industry.

The moment that has taken social media by storm is a picture of Farida Jalal with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which is now going viral.

Fans have expressed their excitement and joy at seeing the iconic actress back at such a prestigious event, showering her with love and admiration.

The viral picture with Sanjay Leela Bhansali has sparked a wave of nostalgia and appreciation for the actress’s contribution to the film industry over the years.

Fans are eager to see what she brings to “Heeramandi” and are hopeful that her role will be as good as her previous performances.

Farida Jalal’s return to the red carpet was met with cheers and applause, as fans couldn’t contain their excitement.

The video capturing her entrance and interactions with other celebrities has gone viral and people expressing their delight at seeing her active in the industry once again.

Her presence at the event also signifies her involvement in “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,” a show that has generated immense interest for its intriguing storyline and stellar cast.

As a beloved figure in Indian cinema, Farida Jalal’s participation adds to the anticipation surrounding the show’s release.

The series will be available to stream on Netflix from May 1.