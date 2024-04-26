Vidya Balan says she faced bullying due to humble family background

She faced nepotism in Bollywood

(Web Desk) – Bollywood actor Vidya Balan in a podcast revealed as she did not belong to a film family she felt bullying in her filming career.

She said she faced nepotism in Bollywood when she was ‘bullied’ at the Filmfare Awards 2008, despite having a successful previous year.



Bollywood luminary Vidya Balan recalled her initial encounter with nepotism in the industry, which took place during an awards ceremony following the release of her film ‘Heyy Babyy’ in 2007.

In a recent podcast conversation, Vidya Balan revealed that Balan was awarded the ‘Na-Real’ award for her costumes in Sajid Khan’s ‘Heyy Babyy’, a decision she questioned as she felt her clothing choices weren’t solely her own.

She still chose to name the director and costume designer, which led to repercussions within the industry.

‘Heyy Babyy’, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Boman Irani, was a critical and commercial success.

Currently, Balan’s new film ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’, a rom-com directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and featuring Ileana D’Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, hit theaters on April 19.