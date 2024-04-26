TV actor Madiha Rizvi gets married

Entertainment Entertainment TV actor Madiha Rizvi gets married

Her wedding party was attended by close friends and family members

Follow on Published On: Fri, 26 Apr 2024 01:38:41 PKT

(Web Desk) – Eminent television actor Madiha Rizvi gets married and she has shared her wedding pictures on her Instagram.

Her wedding ceremony was attended by her family members and close friends. It is her second marriage. Earlier, she had married Hassan Nauman and had two daughters.

In November 2022, Madiha Rizvi announced parting ways with her first husband and after divorce she got second marriage.

Madiha Rizvi is a famous Pakistani television actress. She is known for her impactful characters in famous Pakistani dramas including Kahin Deep Jaley, Piya Naam Ka Diya and Mere Meherbaan, Aatish, and Parizaad.

Madiha Rizvi is the daughter of veteran film and television actress Deeba Begum.

On Thursday, the actress announced her second marriage along with a beautiful wedding video.

Madiha Rizvi’s friends and fans are extending prayers for her. The colleagues from the industry also appreciated her decision and are showering love to the actress after her marriage.

