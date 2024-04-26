Fiza Ali's video showing her dancing in Michael Jackson style circulates

She performs dance moves skillfully

(Web Desk) - Fiza Ali has shared a video featuring her dancing in Michael Jackson style.

Fiza donned a stylish Western outfit, combining a black top with high-waisted wide-leg jeans and a chic black cap.

She expertly executed the dance moves, capturing the video in her room.

A stunning and daring Pakistani actor and host began her career in acting and modeling during her teenage years.

Her breakout role in the hit PTV drama serial Mehndi brought her lasting fame.

The talented actress recently shared a dance video on her Instagram account, featuring her performing Michael Jackson-inspired dance moves to an enchanting musical beat.

Her other notable dramas include Sath Nibhana Hay, Saat Sur Rishton Kay, Mor Mahal, Love Life Aur Lahore, and Shaam Dhalay. Additionally, she hosted the popular show Taron Say Karain Batain.

On the work front, Fiza has done many projects from acting to hosting to featuring in music videos, including Ishq Tera, Taroun Se Karain Batain, Tohfa Eman Mah-e-Ramzan, Dhool Islamabad Da, Dhola and Rangraliyan.

