Salman Khan leaves for Dubai days after firing incident outside Mumbai residence

The superstar left for Dubai in the wee hours amid tight security

Sat, 20 Apr 2024 14:27:44 PKT

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Bollywood star Salman Khan left for Dubai amid tight security days after the firing incident outside his Mumbai residence.

According to media reports, the superstar left for Dubai in the wee hours amid tight security. A video also went viral on social media in which Salman Khan was seen at airport with his loyal bodyguard Shera and other security staff.

Salman Khan didn’t talk to media at the airport and went straight to get his flight for Dubai.

According to Mumbai Police, two unidentified people riding a motorcycle shot several rounds into the air outside the actor's residence before escaping the scene a few days ago at around 4:51 in the morning.

Salman Khan had received a threatening email last year and Mumbai Police launched an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

Salman Khan is a highly respected public personality in Indian cinema.

The actor was recently seen in Tiger 3, which came out in November 2023.

His next film ‘Sikandar’ will be released on next Eid.