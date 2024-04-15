'First and last warning': Bishnoi gang claims responsibility for firing at Salman Khan's home

Entertainment Entertainment 'First and last warning': Bishnoi gang claims responsibility for firing at Salman Khan's home

In a post on Facebook, Anmol Bishnoi has posted the message

Follow on Published On: Mon, 15 Apr 2024 01:23:33 PKT

(Web Desk) - Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s mafia outfit has claimed responsibility for the firing at Bollywood megastar Salman Khan’s home just before dawn here on Sunday.

Based in the US, Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, has also described the incident as the “first and last warning” for Salman Khan, ominously decreeing that the next time “the bullets won’t be fired at walls or an empty home”, indicating the actor would be directly targetted.

In a post on Facebook, Anmol Bishnoi has posted a message, purportedly on behalf of other ‘Bishnoi group’ baddies like Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara, and Kala Jathari, saying “they (the gang) seek only peace, but if justice from atrocity can be achieved only through war, then war is okay”.

“Salman Khan, this is just to show you a trailer, to make you understand our power and not to test our patience further… This is the first and final warning to you. Next time, the bullets won’t be fired at walls or empty homes.

You consider Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel as your gods, but we have two dogs named after them… This hint is enough and I don’t want to say anything more,” Anmol Bishnoi said in the post, signed off with ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

For several years, Salim Khan and Salman Khan have been getting death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after the 1998 blackbuck poaching incident in Rajasthan.

In mid-2022, while on a morning stroll near his home, Salim Khan found a note saying “Salim Khan…Salman Khan… bahut jald aapka Moose Wala hoga” – a reference to Sidhu Moose Wala, a Punjabi rapper, who was brutally shot dead near his home on May 29, 2022, shaking the entertainment industry.