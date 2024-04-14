Pakistani diva Durefishan Saleem shares the downside of love marriages

Ishq Murshid star shared her views on the love marriage

Published On: Sun, 14 Apr 2024 12:52:41 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistani Showbiz star Durefishan Saleem has shared the down side of love marriage.

The rising starlet touching the heights of fame these days Durefishan candidly shared her views on love marriage during a private TV morning show.

Listing the downsides of love marriages, Durefishan highlighted, "In my opinion, the first drawback of arranged marriages is that the individuals getting married don't take each other seriously despite easily finding each other."

She expressed that the initial element of excitement and fondness in a new marriage faded away quickly, as the wedded partners already know a lot about each other, which diminished the curiosity and interest.

Durefishan also emphasized that there's also a lack of special moments in love marriages, indicating the absence of unique bonding experiences.

It's evident that Durefishan Saleem has showcased her acting prowess in various Pakistani dramas, with her recent role in 'Ishq-e-Murshid' gaining significant popularity among the audience.