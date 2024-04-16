In-focus

Death anniversary of Babu Baral being observed today

Entertainment

He died at the age of 47

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Thirteen years have passed since the demise of famous comedian Babu Baral as fans are observing his death anniversary here on Tuesday (today).

He started his career as a comedian from Gujranwala in 1982. As a comedian, he ruled the hearts of stage drama lovers all over his career.

Babu Baral performed in stage dramas for 30 years.

Babu Baral’s real name was Ayub Akhtar. He was a mimicry expert and could easily sing in legendary singers' voices.

‘Shartiya Mithay’ is his one of the most popular stage dramas.

Babu Baral passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 47.

He had been suffering from cancer, hepatitis and kidney disease and was being treated at a private hospital.

He had appealed to the government to grant him aid for his medical treatment. He left behind two widows, a daughter and a son.
 

