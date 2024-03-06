Comedy king Amanullah Khan being remembered on fourth death anniversary

Published On: Wed, 06 Mar 2024 01:19:09 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Fans are observing fourth death anniversary of Punjabi theatre performer, comedian and TV artiste Amanullah Khan on Wednesday (today).

Amanullah died on March 6, 2020 due to kidney failure at a private hospital in Lahore.

From a humble family in Gujranwala, Khan came to Lahore in the 1970s to earn a living. He sold sweets and candies in public buses.

Khan's talent was first spotted in a road comedy show near Data Darbar. He shot to fame for his performance in a local Lahore theatre - 'One-Man Comedy' in which he mimicked famous celebrities, earning him the title of 'comedy king'.

In a career spanning over 45 years, Khan performed in more than 2,000 plays, other than films and television shows.



Amanullah was regarded as one of the best comedians in the subcontinent. He is cited as one of the world's best observational comedians as he learned through his surroundings and everyday happenings.

He influenced many artists as well as people. Khan has a world record of 860-day and night theatre plays.

He was introduced to the entertainment industry by the famous Pakistani singer of that time, Tufail Niazi. Over the years Amanullah earned huge respect and love in the country and abroad.

He always stole the spotlight whenever he got the chance to perform in a drama or do standup comedy.

Amanullah made a record of doing 860 shows in his career and he was also honoured with the Pride of Performance Award in 2018 for his work. He remained attached with television shows including Khabarnaak and Mazaaq Raat.