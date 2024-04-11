'Hum Tum Aur Wo,' 'Daghabaaz Dil' intrigued cinemagoers on first day of Eid

Published On: Thu, 11 Apr 2024 04:41:22 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Two Urdu movies among four hit Pakistani cinemas on first day of Eidul Fitr.

Junaid Khan’s starrer comedy movie, “Hum Tum Aur Wo” and Wajahat Rauf’s directed film “Daghabaaz Dil” are the two Pakistani movies, which released in the Pakistani cinemas to entertain the Pakistanis on the eve of the festival.

The international movies The First Omen and Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire also hit the Pakistani cinemas.

“Hum Tum Aur Woo” features three main characters – Fawad Khan from Islamabad, Zafar Khitchi from Sargodha, and Raja Yasir from Pindi. All three have no big dreams in their lives.

“Daghaabaz Dil” offers a tale of love conquering all. It also prove that unexpected unions can lead to happily ever after. The main stars include Mehwish Hayat, Ali Rehman Khan, and Momin Saqib the romantic movie.