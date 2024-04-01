Mehwish Hayat's 'Daghabaaz Dil' all set to be released on Eid

Entertainment Entertainment Mehwish Hayat's 'Daghabaaz Dil' all set to be released on Eid

The film is directed by talented Wajahat Rauf

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 01 Apr 2024 15:57:50 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Versatile actor Mehwish Hayat’s new film will hit the cinema screens on this Eid Ul Fitr as the trailer is out now.

‘Daghabaaz Dil’, directed by talented Wajahat Rauf, is all set to be released on Eid.

“The trailer of our new film ‘Daghabaaz Dil’ is out now. Releasing this Eid ul fitr in cinemas near you,” Mehwish captioned the post while sharing the trailer on Instagram.

The cast also features talented Momin Saqib, Ali Rehman Khan, Saleem Sheikh, Babar Ali, Beo Zafar Rana, Tazeen Hussain, Laila Wasti, Ayesha Khan and Michelle Mumtaz.

The film has been produced by Badar Ikram and Shazia Wajahat. The scripts, story and dialogues have been written by Mohsin Ali and Wajahat Rauf.

Mehwish is playing the character of a girl who is under the influence of some supernatural powers.

Also Read: Mehwish Hayat uses best actress award win to highlight violence in Gaza

The on-screen chemistry of Mehwish and Ali is being liked by the fans very much and they are eagerly waiting for the film to be released.