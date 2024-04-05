They make big day as Imran Ashraf, ex-wife Kiran celebrate son's birthday

Imran’s ex says he is a great father and always keeps Roham first

(Web Desk) - Celebrated actor and host of Dunya News show 'Mazaq Raat' Imran Ashraf and his ex-wife Kiran Ashfaque celebrated the birthday of their son Roham.

Taking to their social media platform Instagram, the parents shared glimpses of the birthday celebration while they arranged a perfect superhero-themed birthday.

Kiran shared a video that shows three pictures. In the first photo the mother was kissing her beloved son while holding him in her arms.

The second photo shows the mother-son duo posing in the camera for the shots whereas in the third photo, Roham was joyously posing like a superhero.

Imran Ashraf was married to Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar and the couple had a son, Roham Imran, from this marriage.

Their divorce came as a shock to everyone as they seemed happy together but actually that was not the case.

They announced the divorce and Imran Ashraf never spoke about it later on.

Kiran Ashfaque has spoken about it a few times on how life was after her marriage to Imran but she has also maintained that he is a great father and always keeps Roham first.

Both the parents have kept their son as their first priority and they still keep things that way.

It was Roham’s fifth birthday and both his parents made it a big day for him.

