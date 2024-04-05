Katrina Kaif rejects movie with Akshay Kumar

Entertainment Entertainment Katrina Kaif rejects movie with Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have starred together in several commercially hit movies in past

Follow on Published On: Fri, 05 Apr 2024 01:48:42 PKT

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Katrina Kaif has turned down the offer for working with Akshay Kumar in a movie for the reason she has committed herself to other ventures.

In the world of cinema, actors often face dilemmas when it comes to selecting movie roles.

Several stars either walk away from movie offers or do not sign up for projects in the first place because of various reasons — either due to disagreements over dialogues, differences in creative opinions or not being unable to commit time due to packed schedules.

And now, Katrina Kaif is making headlines for declining an offer to star alongside Akshay Kumar in an upcoming film.

Renowned filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, gearing up for the release of “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,” disclosed that Katrina Kaif was initially considered for a pivotal role in the movie.

Zafar, in an interview with News18 Showsha, praised Kaif’s talent and revealed her habit of reaching out to him whenever she isn’t cast in his projects.

Zafar expressed, “Katrina is always on my mind when it comes to making any film.

If I don’t cast her, she calls and tells me, ‘Why aren’t you taking me in your film?’ She said the same this time around too.”

“I feel there’s a lot of potential in her as an actor. Be it Bharat, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan or Tiger Zinda Hai, she has done some really good work with me,” he said.

However, due to prior commitments, Katrina Kaif had to decline the opportunity to join the cast of “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.” Zafar expressed hope that Kaif would be available for future projects.

The duo of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif has left an indelible mark on Bollywood with their captivating performances across various genres.

From the comedic brilliance of “Welcome” to the romantic charm of “Humko Deewana Kar Gaye,” their collaborations have yielded several commercial successes.