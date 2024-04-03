Queen of Pop Nazia Hassan being remembered on birth anniversary

She was the face of PTV and remained household name during the late 80's

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistani iconic pop singer Nazia Hassan is being remembered on her 59th birth anniversary today (Wednesday).

She started her music career at the very young age of 10 years with the song "Aap Jaisa Koi" that earned her international fame.

The ‘Queen of Pop’ was born on April 3, 1965. She got fame through the popular Pakistan Television programme Sung Sung.

Her death on Aug 13 (a day before Independence Day) left the country in a palpable sense of grief.

Nazia received many national and international awards, including Pakistan's highest civil award, Pride of Performance.

She made her singing debut in 1980 with the song Aap Jaisa Koi. Disco Deewane was her first album which was released in 1981. It became the best-selling Asian pop album of that time with its release in 14 countries.

The iconic Disco Deewane that became youth’s anthem at the time was so ahead of its time that it was borrowed in Karan Johar’s 2012 film Student of The Year.

She became the first Pakistani singer to win the Indian Filmfare award in 1980 at the age of 15.

Nazia Hassan died of lungs cancer at the age of 35 in London on Aug 13, 2000.