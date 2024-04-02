Sania Mirza highlights significance of Namaz at Ramazan expo

A viral video circulating on Instagram captures Sania Mirza's message to attendees

Follow on Published On: Tue, 02 Apr 2024 00:42:59 PKT

HYDERABAD (Web Desk) - Sania Mirza at a Ramazan festival has highlighted the significance of prayers (Namaz), urging the guests to always give priority to Namaz to everything.

Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza recently graced the much-talked-about Ramazan expo ‘Daawat E Ramazan’ in Hyderabad, hosted by her sister Anam Mirza.

During her visit, Sania interacted with fans and followers, urging everyone to prioritise offering Namaz before visiting the expo.

The Daawat-e-Ramazan expo is currently under way at Kings Palace in Gudimalkapur, commencing on March 27 and continuing until April 10.

Offering a diverse array of activities, the expo boasts an extensive lineup of stalls showcasing various products, including food, clothing, jewellery, and more.