Inside Ramazan celebrations at Sania Mirza's Dubai home

Sania Mirza shared a series of photos on her Instagram

Published On: Sun, 24 Mar 2024 04:53:07 PKT

(Web Desk) - Ramazan is under way and people around the globe are embracing the spirit of fasting and celebrations.

Among them is Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza, who is observing Ramazan in Dubai.

Recently, Sania took to her Instagram and gave her fans a glimpse into her first week of festivities.

From mirror selfies to cherished moments during Iftar with her dear ones, Sania Mirza shared a series of photos captioned, “Ramazan week 1 crew.”

In one snapshot, she radiated elegance in a beautiful suit, seated comfortably in her living room, offering a peek into her stunning Dubai abode.

Additionally, she shared glimpses of her Ramazan decorations.

This marks Sania Mirza’s first Ramazan since her divorce from Shoaib Malik.