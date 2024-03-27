Aamir Khan to appear on 'Kapil Sharma Show' for 1st time

Entertainment Entertainment Aamir Khan to appear on 'Kapil Sharma Show' for 1st time

Nearly a year later, he has fulfilled his promise

Follow on Published On: Wed, 27 Mar 2024 06:53:13 PKT

(Web Desk) - Bollywood icon Aamir Khan will make his debut appearance in an interview with comedian Kapil Sharma.

He recently filmed an episode for Netflix's upcoming series, "The Great Indian Kapil Show," as teased in a newly released promo.

Despite having shared public interactions previously, this marks the first time the two stars have collaborated professionally.

According to NDTV's report last year, during the trailer launch event of "Carry on Jatta 3," Aamir Khan questioned why he hadn't been invited to Kapil's show yet.

In response, Kapil innocently stated, "I've always approached him amidst crowds and requested him to join our show. However, he often mentioned being occupied with other engagements."

Aamir, the lead actor of "Ghajini," then assured, "I'll definitely make it, but please avoid calling me around my movie releases. I prefer not to promote them and would rather entertain."

Nearly a year later, he has fulfilled his promise.

This is a significant gesture from Aamir, who typically refrains from interview appearances unless it's for promotional purposes.