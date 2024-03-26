Sana Khan makes rare media appearance at Iftar bash

Published On: Tue, 26 Mar 2024 01:04:29 PKT

(Web Desk) - Politician Baba Siddiqui hosted his annual star-studded Iftar bash, drawing a crowd of Bollywood and television celebrities.

Among the attendees were Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Preity Zinta, Gauahar Khan, former actress Sana Khan, among others.

Sana Khan, who has largely stayed away from the spotlight since leaving the entertainment industry in 2020, made a rare media appearance alongside her husband Mufti Anas.

The couple posed for photographers with Baba Siddiqui at the event. Sana opted for an all-black abaya for the occasion.

Known for her active presence on Instagram, Sana has generally avoided paparazzi and media appearances since her departure from showbiz.

She took this step after deleting all her showbiz-related photos from her Instagram account following her decision to embrace a religious path in 2020.

Sana Khan tied the knot with Mufti Anas, based in Gujarat, shortly after announcing her departure from the entertainment world. The couple welcomed their baby boy, Saiyad Tariq Jamil, on July 5, 2023.

