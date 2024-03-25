Death anniversary of renowned musician Ustad Beebo Khan being observed today

He used to sing at All India Radio Bombay every month

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The death anniversary of renowned musician Ustad Beebo Khan is being observed today (Monday).

His original name was Muhammad Ibrahim Qureshi. He was born in Shikarpur in 1904.

Ustad Beebo Khan received his musical training from his father Ustad Gaman Khan, Ustad Mubarak Ali Khan and Ustad Murad Ali.

He was well versed in his family heritage and traditional music.

With the passage of time, the fame of his singing began to spread far and wide.

He used to sing at All India Radio Bombay every month.

Ustad Beebo Khan's students include Ustad Qudratullah Khan, Ustad Niaz Hussain, Ustad Fida Hussain Khan, Muhammad Hashim Kicchi, Hadi Bakhsh Khan, Mai Allah Wasai, Muhammad Saleh Sand and Allah Deno Noonari.

Ustad Beebo Khan died on March 25, 1954 in Hyderabad and was buried in Tando Yusuf graveyard.