Death anniversary of renowned folk singer Pathanay Khan today

Entertainment Entertainment Death anniversary of renowned folk singer Pathanay Khan today

He earned world-wide fame through singing Sufi poetry

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 09 Mar 2024 11:11:31 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 24th death anniversary of famous folk singer Pathanay Khan is being observed on Saturday (today).

Pathanay Khan earned world-wide fame through singing Sufi poetry, Ghazals and folk songs.

He was born in 1926 at Basti Tambu Wali in Kot Addu, district Muzaffargarh.

Pathanay Khan has mostly sung Kafiis based upon the poetry of Baba Bullay Shah, Khawaja Ghulam Fareed, Pir Mehar Ali Shah, Shah Hussain and many other popular Sufi poets.

Also Read: SUNSET 2023 - Gone but not forgotten

The government of Pakistan awarded him with Pride of Performance in 1979.

Pathanay Khan died on March 9, 2000 at his native town in Kot Addu at the age of 74.