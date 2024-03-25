Shoaib Malik wishes birthday to third wife Sana Javed

The couple announced their marriage in January and gave surprise to everyone

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Former captain of Pakistan cricket team Shoaib Malik wished birthday to his wife Sana Javed.

Taking to Instagram, the cricketer shared three pictures of him and Sana together with the caption: “Happy Birthday Sana Shoaib Malik.”

The couple announced their marriage on Jan 20, 2024 and gave surprise to everyone.

Both Shoaib and Sana were earlier married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and singer Umair Jaswal respectively.

Shoaib Malik is under criticism from some quarters since his third marriage with actor Sana Javed.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s separation rumours had been making headlines since November 2022.

According to some insiders, the 37-year-old tennis player took divorce from Malik following their separation in late 2022.

They claimed that Sania was not happy with the former cricketer meeting other women.

Shoaib Malik played the PSL season 9 just recently and Sana was there in the stadium to support her husband almost in every match.