YouTuber Arun fasts in support of Palestine's kids

Arun Mashettey has been treating his fans and followers with glimpses of his Iftar

HYDERABAD (Web Desk) - YouTuber Arun Srikanth Mashettey, who captured the hearts of fans during his stint on Bigg Boss 17, may not have clinched the show’s trophy, but he undoubtedly secured a place in millions of hearts.

Ramazan is under way and Arun Mashettey has been treating his fans and followers with glimpses of his Iftar and reels celebrating the holy month on Instagram.

His videos have garnered admiration and respect from numerous online users.

The burning question on many fans’ minds is whether Arun Mashettey, born Hindu, observes fasts during Ramazan? People are curious to know after watching his content online.

Siasat.com has exclusively learned that Arun, indeed, observes the holy month with great enthusiasm and keeps fast every year.

In 2023, he managed to keep 27 Rozas, and this year he aims to complete all 30.

Speaking about the same, Arun stated, “I believe fasting purifies our body, and once in a while, we should give our bodies a break.

While fasting, I empathize with the plight of the poor and needy who struggle without food.”

This Ramzan, Arun Mashettey is fasting in solidarity with Palestine amid the ongoing Israeli–Palestinian conflict. “

But this Ramazan, I am keeping the fasts in support of Palestinian kids,” he affirmed.

In a heartfelt message to all his fans, Arun urges everyone to observe at least 30 fasts a year, emphasising that fasting cultivates patience, strengthens individuals, and fosters empathy for those who lack even one meal a day.

Well, Arun has won hearts again with his noble actions and compassionate spirit!

Despite finishing in the top 5, Arun’s grounded personality left a lasting mark on viewers, host Salman Khan, and also celebrities like Pooja Bhatt, Tabu, and Rohit Shetty.

Over a month has passed since the conclusion of Bigg Boss 17, yet Arun Mashettey continues to remain in the spotlight, this time for his engaging social media posts and reels.