Google invites youngest vlogger Shiraz to US

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – World’s youngest Pakistani vlogger Muhammad Shiraz continues to hit stardom as Google invites him to an event in the United States.

Reports shared online claimed that Google and YouTube invited Shiraz to attend a seminar in the United States (USA).

The child vlogger’s fame continues to snowball as he makes it to country's famous Ramazan transmission, and also received silver play button from YouTube.

Shiraz, a first-grade student from scenic valley of Northern Pakistan, has recently used to share online clips, showing daily life experiences.

He managed to gain millions of followers in weeks, capturing the hearts of viewers from across the border and beyond.

In his vlogs, Shiraz invites viewers to explore GB, traditional Persian-style houses, and vibrant local festivals of his village, providing a window into the rich culture and daily life of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The young face is said to be the brand ambassador of Gilgit-Baltistan, the sparsely populated region known for stunning natural beauty.

It is home to some of the world's highest mountains, including K2, the second-highest peak on Earth, and comprises majestic mountain ranges, crystal-clear rivers, and breathtaking valleys.